Brokerages Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Price Target at GBX 4,088

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,088 ($49.88).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.91) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.20) price target on Diageo in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($33.56) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.91) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.47) price target on Diageo in a report on Monday, December 26th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Diageo

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,620 ($44.17) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.80 ($10,115.68). Insiders bought a total of 679 shares of company stock worth $2,485,340 in the last ninety days.

Diageo Price Performance

About Diageo

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,665 ($44.72) on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,067 ($49.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,701.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,722.49. The firm has a market cap of £83.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,637.14.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.