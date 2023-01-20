Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 253.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.38 ($3.09).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLG. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.81) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.25) to GBX 259 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Penny James sold 218,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.71), for a total value of £484,048.80 ($590,663.58).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 873.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 161.95 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 312.70 ($3.82). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 210.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 207.73.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

