Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.65. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18.

Insider Activity at Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.22. Xencor had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Xencor by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xencor by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth $6,267,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile



Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

