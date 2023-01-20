Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $39.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on CERE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,497,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.47. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $41.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 16.64 and a quick ratio of 16.64.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Further Reading

