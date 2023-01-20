Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $31.79.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

