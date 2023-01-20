Analysts Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target at $49.92

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,967 shares of company stock worth $876,358. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.60. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

