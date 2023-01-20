AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.63.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM
In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM
AECOM Stock Performance
Shares of ACM opened at $85.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $88.42.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
AECOM Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AECOM (ACM)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.