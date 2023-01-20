AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after purchasing an additional 142,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,246,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $85.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $88.42.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

