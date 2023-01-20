Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBFGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

CBWBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $31.79.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)

