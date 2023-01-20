NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $23.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NOV to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get NOV alerts:

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

NOV Trading Down 1.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NOV by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NOV by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NOV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 750.58 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. NOV has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. Equities research analysts predict that NOV will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.