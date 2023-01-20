Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price at $59.40

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

