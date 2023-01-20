Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Shares Down 12.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.1% during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00. The company traded as low as C$6.80 and last traded at C$6.83. 538,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 593,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDO. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.06.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Insider Activity at Wesdome Gold Mines

In related news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$43,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$926.17 million and a P/E ratio of 72.22.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.00 million. Analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.