AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.63.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AECOM Trading Down 0.2 %

AECOM stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $88.42.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after buying an additional 413,618 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $24,497,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AECOM by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 307,700 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

