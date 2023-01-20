Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,967 shares of company stock valued at $876,358. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

