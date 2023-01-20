NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

NOV stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 750.58 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. NOV has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.89%.

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

