Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $29,454,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,365,000 after purchasing an additional 518,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after purchasing an additional 437,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $17,880,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.