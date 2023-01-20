Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $29,454,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,365,000 after purchasing an additional 518,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after purchasing an additional 437,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $17,880,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 3.1 %
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.