STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Susquehanna started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

NYSE STM opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

