Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf cut Koninklijke Philips from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.43) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,373,000 after buying an additional 618,145 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 184.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 41,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,854,000 after buying an additional 55,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after buying an additional 1,030,242 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 13.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 100,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

