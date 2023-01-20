Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.00.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 1.6 %

CHDN opened at $233.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $249.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 28.43%. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.714 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.69%.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

