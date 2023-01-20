NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $227.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $202.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. NICE has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $274.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.21.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $554.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.49 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

