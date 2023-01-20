DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.46.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.13. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 342.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

