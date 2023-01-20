Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.62.

NYSE WFC opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

