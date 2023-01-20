Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $1,756,875.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Accenture Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE ACN opened at $272.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.08 and its 200-day moving average is $282.07. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $360.10. The firm has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,306,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

