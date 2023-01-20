Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 94,199 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,500,041.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,788,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,175,112.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,318,881.28.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,074,665.60.

On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $899,605.85.

On Friday, January 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,729,257.27.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $209,167.66.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $175,291.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $2,480,404.08.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $2,655,783.78.

On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $240,644.75.

On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $2,430,051.14.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

