JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Japan Post Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JPHLF opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Japan Post has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $8.52.
Japan Post Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Post (JPHLF)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.