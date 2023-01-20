JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Japan Post Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JPHLF opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Japan Post has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $8.52.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

