NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS NNXPF opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

