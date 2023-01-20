AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Major Shareholder Sells $6,800,000.00 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,459,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,199,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $542,409.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 45,999 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,057,977.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,051.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 165,968 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,651,296.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 14,605 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $321,310.00.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.64. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $756.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 187.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

