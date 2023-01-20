Scotiabank Boosts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$38.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAPIF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

SAPIF opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

