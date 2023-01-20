UBS Group Raises ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target to €11.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from €8.80 ($9.57) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PBSFY. Bank of America lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.91) to €8.90 ($9.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.74) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.00 ($6.52) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.54.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.