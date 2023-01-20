Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Spin Master Trading Up 0.2 %
Spin Master stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
