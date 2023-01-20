CIBC Cuts MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$20.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.71.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.