Morgan Stanley Trims Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Target Price to €32.00

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €35.00 ($38.04) to €32.00 ($34.78) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Signify from €43.00 ($46.74) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

PHPPY stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. Signify has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

