CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Major Shareholder Sells $2,928,000.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $2,928,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,864,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,407.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 345,462 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,803,311.64.
CompoSecure Price Performance
Shares of CMPOW stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.73.
