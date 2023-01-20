Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMIZF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €6.20 ($6.74) to €5.40 ($5.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €8.20 ($8.91) to €5.70 ($6.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.37.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

