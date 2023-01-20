Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Greggs Stock Performance
Greggs stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Greggs has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.
Greggs Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greggs (GGGSF)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.