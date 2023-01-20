Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Greggs Stock Performance

Greggs stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Greggs has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

