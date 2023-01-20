ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AETUF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

AETUF stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 37.60%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1109 per share. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

