ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.
ASMIY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASM International from €379.00 ($411.96) to €368.00 ($400.00) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ASM International from €325.00 ($353.26) to €300.00 ($326.09) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ASM International from €340.00 ($369.57) to €320.00 ($347.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ASM International from €414.00 ($450.00) to €369.00 ($401.09) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.17.
OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $323.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.22. ASM International has a 12 month low of $201.38 and a 12 month high of $391.02.
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
