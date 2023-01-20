Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) to “Outperform”

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLGZY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 155 to CHF 160 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flughafen Zürich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

