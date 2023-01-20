First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FQVLF. Rowe lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.79.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.8 %
FQVLF stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.92. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
