Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Lundin Mining from a sector perform overweight rating to an underperform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.54.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

LUN opened at C$9.37 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.62.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$846.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$924.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

