Cormark Cuts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$17.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities downgraded Mullen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.20.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Down 1.3 %

MTL stock opened at C$13.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$518.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$522.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.