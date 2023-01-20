Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Enerflex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ENRFF stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

