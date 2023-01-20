TD Securities Cuts Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to C$13.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPXGF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Cineplex Stock Performance

CPXGF opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

