Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Capcom stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

