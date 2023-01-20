Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Capcom Stock Performance
Shares of Capcom stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.
About Capcom
