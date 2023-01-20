Scotiabank Cuts Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$8.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTEGF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTEGF opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.16. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $7.24.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 40.85% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $545.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

