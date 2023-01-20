Comparing Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 24.14% 47.90% 17.63% Allegro MicroSystems 14.87% 16.87% 13.91%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Microchip Technology and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 5 14 0 2.74 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Microchip Technology currently has a consensus target price of $84.10, suggesting a potential upside of 17.21%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $31.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.18%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microchip Technology and Allegro MicroSystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $6.82 billion 5.79 $1.29 billion $3.27 21.94 Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 7.82 $119.41 million $0.61 51.52

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Microchip Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Allegro MicroSystems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller and microprocessor products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. Microchip Technology Incorporated was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

