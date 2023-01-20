National Bank Financial Cuts Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to C$47.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boralex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Stock Performance

BRLXF stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. Boralex has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $39.72.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.