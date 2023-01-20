Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Piraeus Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BPIRY opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Piraeus Financial has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Piraeus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

