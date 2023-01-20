CIBC Lowers Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$10.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIREF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.96.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.29 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 52.78% and a return on equity of 32.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.06%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.