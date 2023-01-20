MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $67.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.96.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $389,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,955,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,999.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $389,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,400 shares of company stock valued at $52,975,674 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

