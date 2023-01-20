Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Down 8.6 %

NTRS stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $127.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average is $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

